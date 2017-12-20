France fines Johnson & Johnson 25 million euros over painkilller patch

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s competition authority fined U.S. healthcare group Johnson & Johnson 25 million euros ($29.62 million) on Wednesday after it found the company had deliberately slowed market access to generic copies of its painkiller Durogesic.
