French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday it would be a lost opportunity if Iranian President Hassan Rouhani left the United States without meeting U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a UK press pool report.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Protocol suggests Trump’s promised transcript of Ukraine call unlikely to be verbatim - September 24, 2019
- France, Germany urge Iran’s Rouhani to meet Trump: UK press pool - September 24, 2019
- U.S. lawmakers propose $1 billion fund to replace Huawei equipment - September 24, 2019