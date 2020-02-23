French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Sunday new cases of coronavirus were “very likely” in France and health authorities were ready in case of an epidemic, adding he was “particularly watchful” of the situation in Italy.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- South Korea raises disease alert to top level as virus cases soar - February 23, 2020
- France prepares in case of coronavirus epidemic: Health Minister - February 23, 2020
- Iran confirms another dead because of the new coronavirus: official - February 23, 2020