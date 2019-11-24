A French naval base in Abu Dhabi will serve as the headquarters for a European-led mission to protect Gulf waters that will be operational soon, France’s defense minister said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- France says Abu Dhabi to host HQ for European naval mission for the Gulf - November 24, 2019
- Israel’s Netanyahu faces court, party challenges after indictment - November 24, 2019
- UK police charge man with human trafficking offenses in Vietnamese truck deaths inquiry - November 24, 2019