France told its G7 partners of the Iranian foreign minister’s surprise visit for side talks at a summit as soon as it was possible, a French official said on Sunday, after the White House said the move had surprised President Donald Trump.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iran’s Zarif leaves G7 talks, unclear if progress made to ease tensions - August 25, 2019
- Joe Biden touts electability amid verbal stumbles in important New Hampshire - August 25, 2019
- France says it told G7 partners ‘early enough’ of Iran’s Zarif visit - August 25, 2019