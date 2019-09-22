France says main priority is to de-escalate U.S.-Iran tensions

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday his main aim at this week’s U.N. General Assembly meeting is to de-escalate tensions between the United States and Iran and a meeting between their presidents was not his top priority.
