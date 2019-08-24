France said it was optimistic that U.S.-based social media platforms including Facebook and Snapchat would still sign a pledge to fight online hate speech despite a last-minute delay.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- France says social media platforms will still sign hate speech pledge - August 24, 2019
- Measles-stricken New Zealand girl visited Disneyland, other California destinations - August 24, 2019
- Brazil says thousands of troops available to combat forest fires - August 24, 2019