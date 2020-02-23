France should make more of the goods it needs as epidemic shows risk: finance minister

France should aim to produce more of the goods it deems strategic, such as drugs and electric batteries, as the coronavirus outbreak lays bare the danger of relying on imports from China, the country’s finance minister said on Sunday.
