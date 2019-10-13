France to ensure safety of military in Syria in ‘coming hours’: Elysee

France will take measures in coming hours to ensure the safety of its military and civilian personnel in northeastern Syria, the French president’s office said in a statement on Monday after an urgent defense cabinet meeting.
