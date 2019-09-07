France to pursue efforts to bring Iran to comply with nuclear deal: minister

France will continue efforts to bring Iran into full compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal, French defense minister Florence Parly said, adding that U.S. and European moves to strengthen security in the Gulf must be “complementary and well coordinated”.
