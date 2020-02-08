France’s foreign office on Saturday issued new travel advice for its citizens due to the coronavirus outbreak, saying it did not recommend traveling to China unless there was an “imperative” reason to go.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- British children in French coronavirus probe attended local school: mayor - February 8, 2020
- France toughens travel advice to China amid coronavirus scare - February 8, 2020
- China blocks Foxconn plan to restart plants due to coronavirus: Nikkei - February 8, 2020