France urges Iran to avoid exacerbating tensions in Middle East: President

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Iran on Tuesday to avoid any actions that could worsen tensions in the Middle East after the killing of a top Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani, in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq.
