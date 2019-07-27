France urges Trump: ‘Don’t mix digital taxes and wine tariffs’

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday that France would proceed with taxing revenues of big technology firms and urged the United States not to bring trade tariffs into the debate on how to fairly raise levies on digital services.
