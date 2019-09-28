The niece of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Saturday she was convinced her ideas would carry her to power in the future, though she did not declare herself officially as a candidate for the next presidential election in France in 2022.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- France’s far-right Marion Marechal convinced of rising to power one day - September 28, 2019
- Equestrian: Horses take the ferry for show-jumping event on New York island - September 28, 2019
- Nigerian authorities seek families of inmates from purported school after raid - September 28, 2019