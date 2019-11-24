LVMH is close to buying U.S. jewelry chain Tiffany & Co for about $16.3 billion after sweetening its offer, sources said on Sunday, as the owner of Louis Vuitton and Bulgari aims to tap the fast-growing luxury jewelry market.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- France’s LVMH close to buying Tiffany after sweetening offer: sources - November 24, 2019
- Record turnout in Hong Kong local elections amid calls for full democracy - November 24, 2019
- Netanyahu faces court, party challenges after indictment - November 24, 2019