France’s Macron discusses Middle East tensions with Iraq’s Salih and UAE

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the latest tensions in the Middle East on Saturday with Iraq President Barham Salih and with the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.
