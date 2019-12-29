France’s Macron, Germany’s Merkel welcome prisoner swap in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed a prisoner swap completed on Sunday between the Ukrainian government and pro-Russian separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, they said in a joint statement.
