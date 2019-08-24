France’s Macron says Europe looking at ‘new tax cuts’ to stimulate growth

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday Europe will “probably” decide to launch new tax cuts to kick-start a flagging economy threatened by a tit-for-tat trade war between the United States and its global partners.
