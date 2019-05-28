France’s Macron wants ‘charismatic’ men and women for top EU jobs

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he wanted two women and two men with strong personalities to lead the European Union in the next five years, although he refused to name his favorite candidates at this stage.
