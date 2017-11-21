Breaking News
Home / Top News / francesca’s® Announces Reporting Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

francesca’s® Announces Reporting Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 16 mins ago

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) today announced plans to report third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, before the market opens. The Company also plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live web cast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.francescas.com.

In addition, a replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until December 12, 2017. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial 1-844-512-2921. The access code for the replay is 6325605. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain on the website for 90 days.

About Francesca’s Holdings Corporation

francesca’s® is a growing specialty retailer which operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques providing customers a unique, fun and personalized shopping experience.  The merchandise assortment is a diverse and balanced mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts. Today francesca’s® operates approximately 692 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia and also serves its customers through francescas.com. For additional information on francesca’s®, please visit www.francescas.com.

CONTACT:

ICR, Inc.
Jean Fontana
646-277-1214

Company
Kelly Dilts 832-494-2236
Kate Venturina 832-494-2233
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.