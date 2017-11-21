francesca’s® Announces Reporting Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) today announced plans to report third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, before the market opens. The Company also plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live web cast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.francescas.com.

In addition, a replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until December 12, 2017. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial 1-844-512-2921. The access code for the replay is 6325605. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain on the website for 90 days.

About Francesca’s Holdings Corporation

francesca’s® is a growing specialty retailer which operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques providing customers a unique, fun and personalized shopping experience. The merchandise assortment is a diverse and balanced mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts. Today francesca’s® operates approximately 692 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia and also serves its customers through francescas.com. For additional information on francesca’s®, please visit www.francescas.com.

CONTACT:

ICR, Inc.

Jean Fontana

646-277-1214

Company

Kelly Dilts 832-494-2236

Kate Venturina 832-494-2233

[email protected]