Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System Names Richard R. Vath, MD, President and CEO

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System announced today that Richard R. Vath, MD, has been named president and CEO. Vath has served as interim-president and CEO since March 2019.

“We are pleased to announce Dr. Richard Vath’s appointment as our health system’s president and CEO,” said Sister Barbara Arceneaux, Regional Minister, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady. “Character in the face of adversity is often a true test of leadership. I will always be grateful for Dr. Vath’s willingness to quickly step into an interim role as our health system leader earlier this spring. He is an advocate for Catholic healthcare and the unique opportunities we have to be the face of Christ to each person, especially those most in need. Dr. Vath is a man of deep faith and continues to bring the vision and strength of service to his role that we believe are essential for long-term stability and strength.”

Vath joined the health system in 2006 following two decades of private practice in pulmonology. He has served in a variety of roles including chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge prior to joining the health system as its chief transformation officer. Vath has built strong partnerships and coalitions for innovation throughout the health system’s statewide markets and ministry. His efforts to create and develop Health Leaders Network have garnered the attention of many both regionally and nationally, as he has accelerated the quality performance of the organization’s ambulatory delivery. Early success for managing populations and controlling costs has defined Health Leaders Network expertise as delivered by its more than one thousand member providers, and continued over its first three years of contracts.

Vath graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine, New Orleans in 1977, completed his Internal Medicine Residency at the University of Alabama, Birmingham in 1980 and his Pulmonary/Critical Care Fellowship at UAB in 1983.

About the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System

The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System is one of the largest healthcare systems in Louisiana and is the leading healthcare provider for more than half the state’s population. The health system is a non-profit, Catholic organization sponsored by the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the ministry serves patients statewide through a network of hospitals, clinics, physicians, elderly housing and integrated systems. Our six hospitals include St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge and Gonzales, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Women’s & Children’s in Lafayette, and Our Lady of the Angels in Bogalusa. For more information, visit www.fmolhs.org.

CONTACT: Ryan Cross
Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System
225-278-9215
[email protected]
