Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Frank Glassner Views Change In Human Capital Management

Frank Glassner Views Change In Human Capital Management

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

Truckee, California, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A picture of team members looking over a report on their computers

Today’s Headline is reporting on the recent newsletter that Veritas Executive Compensation Consultants published on the key themes of human capital management disclosure.

Frank Glassner, the CEO of Veritas Executive Compensation Consultants, recently examined new information and data from research done on Human Capital Management in a company’s first and second years.

Some of the major themes examined by Glassner and his elite team have the chance to provide insight into how human capital management is handled in the business world. Taking that information and improving upon it is what Veritas strives for with its clients every day.

The release contains a complete analysis of 103 filings from S&P 500 companies. When comparing the previous first-year results to the second year, there are a lot of similarities. However, small changes provide valuable insight for opportunities to improve human capital management.

One of the biggest takeaways from this analysis involves companies providing more in-depth information on different topics in year one compared to year two. 

Providing information such as gender and race breakdown can be helpful. Team member geography, turnover, and health and safety saw a significant increase. The numbers from health and safety remain skewed due to COVID-19.

The study shows that the competitive job market makes it crucial for businesses to highlight their talent recruiting strategies. There’s also an increased focus on talent development within the company to help retain those with promise. 

Managing human capital already at the company generally proves more cost-effective than going out and obtaining talent repeatedly.

Acquiring and holding onto top-level talent is particularly important to Frank Glassner and his elite team at Veritas Executive Compensation Consultants. 

The consulting firm works to put together compensation plan recommendations to keep talent around. Top-level executives and shareholders want to see quality compensation plans that stand out even in crowded markets.

Frank Glassner and his elite team at Veritas find that organizations will provide information as long as it’s relatively brief and to the point. Diversity, geography, talent development, and health and safety all matter to a business. 

Employees, investors, consultants, and more want human capital management disclosures in as much detail as possible. More details on human capital management will only improve the success of Veritas as a consulting firm. 

This is why Frank Glassner and his elite team take a look at these reports and break them down from their perspective. 

You can find the newsletter about human capital management online on the Veritas Executive Consultants website.

CONTACT: Howard Newman

contact@todaysheadline.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.