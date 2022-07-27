Breaking News
Frankenmuth Insurance Chooses BrandMuscle for Brand and Fund Management

Award-Winning Insurance Provider Leverages BrandMuscle to Equip Local Agents With Co-Branded Marketing Materials and Co-op Funds, Continuing Frankenmuth’s Mission of Neighbor Helping Neighbor

CHICAGO, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frankenmuth Insurance, a highly respected, award-winning insurance provider, has selected BrandMuscle for its brand management and co-op needs. BrandMuscle will empower Frankenmuth’s vast community of independent insurance agents, across 15 states, with a seamless, efficient way to customize, print, and manage brand-compliant marketing assets. As a true one-stop shop, the BrandMuscle platform will also provide agents easy access to Frankenmuth’s cooperative advertising program, simplifying invoicing, saving time, and providing robust reporting.

Founded in 1868 as an association of neighbors who pledged to help each other in times of need, Frankenmuth Insurance is still based in Frankenmuth, Michigan and remains dedicated to providing customers protection and peace of mind. Offering business, personal, and life insurance, along with surety bonds, they have been recognized for their service by numerous awards. As they have grown, they have outgrown their previous system for managing marketing materials and co-op advertising.

Frankenmuth’s previous process required agents to manage their printed marketing materials and co-op in separate places. With co-op, agents sent project details and invoices to a single point person through phone calls and emails, and approvals were routed through a manual entry, homegrown system. Frankenmuth wanted to automate the program and make it more agent-facing.

“We liked that BrandMuscle would give us a one-stop-shop for both co-op and marketing materials rather than send agents to two different places,” said Marcia Merando, Frankenmuth’s Director of Marketing. “Agents appreciate the accessibility and ease-of-use the platform offers. They tell us, ‘The platform is exceptionally simple and convenient for co-op reimbursement submissions.’”

BrandMuscle’s fund management capabilities provide Frankenmuth easy, accurate reporting. Manually generating a monthly report was cumbersome and time-consuming. “Now we access the BrandMuscle dashboard, see what marketing materials have been downloaded or printed — which are stats that weren’t available to us before — and we can quickly see the number of co-op projects and invoices that were processed,” said Abbe Adair, Marketing Manager. “It literally takes five minutes. It’s fantastic.”

About Frankenmuth Insurance
Insurance exists to provide peace of mind, and Frankenmuth Insurance has been protecting individuals, families and businesses for more than 150 years. We truly care about the people we serve and strive to be your insurer of choice. We partner exclusively with nearly 700 independent agents to customize business, home, auto, and life insurance policies and surety bonds. Headquartered in Frankenmuth, Michigan, and doing business in 15 states, Frankenmuth Insurance is financially sound, with $1.8 billion in assets. The company has an A.M. Best rating of “A” (Excellent). For more information, please visit www.fmins.com.

About BrandMuscle
BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 175 of the world’s top brands, with 750 professionals in five offices globally. BrandMuscle provides marketers and their channel partners with the solutions, insights, and expertise to deliver an exceptional and consistent local brand experience. The BrandMuscle Intelligent Local Marketing Platform simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, grow revenue, and maximize ROI. For more information about BrandMuscle visit https://www.brandmuscle.com/ or call (866) 464-4342.

