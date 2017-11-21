Franklin Electric Launches Four New Key Dealer Tutorial Videos To Help Contractors Maximize Program Value

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has released four tutorial videos to help guide contractors through the easy ways to maximize the value of the new benefits featured in its contractor-focused Key Dealer Program. Amidst a recent enhancement of the program, Franklin Electric launched a new ‘Suite of Services’ offering that includes a digital marketing focus to help contractors better market their business to potential and current prospects through various online resources. The digital marketing benefits are easy for contractors to use. They simply fill out some basic information and Franklin Electric’s team does the rest. The new tutorial videos take them through the step-by-step process so contractors of any online skillset can easily take advantage of these new resources targeted at customers utilizing online search engines to find contractors. Resources in the new Key Dealer Suite of Services include, but are not limited to, a website builder, search engine marketing support, social media support, and online directory promotion assistance. Unlike other resources offered in the market today, the end result is contractor-owned tools that can be used to promote their business to their target audience.

The Franklin Electric Key Dealer Program is exclusive to the best contractors in the groundwater industry, so a username and password is required to view the videos. To view, visit the Franklin Electric Key Dealer website at http://keydealer.franklinwater.com and click on “Dealer Login”. Key Dealers that do not have a username and password can easily create one directly on the site, while contractors that are not currently Key Dealers can apply to be one from the same web page. Once signed in, visit the “Video Library” link located at the bottom of the home page or under the Services tab in the upper right hand corner of the home page.

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

PR Contact: Valerie Harding

Ripple Effect Communications

[email protected]

617-536-8887

Contact: Eric Pulley

Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

[email protected]

260-827-5677

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2016, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.