First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Sales of $484.6 million, an increase of 7% over the prior year, a first quarter record

Record first quarter sales in all three segments; Water Systems increased 12%, Distribution increased 6%, and Fueling Systems increased less than 1%

Operating income was a first quarter record at $52.6 million, an increase of 32% over the prior year

GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.79, an increase of $0.16 over the prior year

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Franklin Electric Co. Inc. today announced first quarter financial results for fiscal year 2023.

First quarter 2023 sales were $484.6 million, compared to first quarter 2022 sales of $451.5 million. First quarter 2023 operating income was $52.6 million, compared to first quarter operating income in 2022 of $39.9 million. First quarter 2023 GAAP fully diluted EPS was $0.79, versus GAAP fully diluted EPS in the first quarter 2022 of $0.63.

“The Franklin Electric team delivered a strong start to 2023 with records for first quarter sales, operating income and earnings per share. Overall, demand remains seasonally robust, and we continue to make progress with managing and improving our supply chain. Strong shipments during the quarter drove top-line sales and operating leverage resulting in year-over-year operating margin expansion and a more normal backlog which decreased sequentially by $30 million,” commented Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric’s Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer.

“While the demand environment remains healthy across each of our businesses, we are mindful of the ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures that are expected to persist throughout 2023. Our strong first quarter results give us confidence as we move to the busy season for our business,” concluded Mr. Sengstack.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems sales, a new first quarter record, were $306.6 million in the first quarter 2023, an increase of $34.0 million compared to the first quarter 2022. Sales increases were led by pricing actions and strong end market demand across most major product lines led by surface pumping, especially in large dewatering pumps, and groundwater. Water Systems operating income in the first quarter was $49.0 million, a new first quarter record, driven by higher sales and operating leverage. First quarter 2022 Water Systems operating income was $33.2 million.

Distribution sales, a new first quarter record, were $143.0 million in the first quarter 2023, an increase of $8.1 million compared to the first quarter 2022. The Distribution segment operating income was $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to first quarter 2022 operating income of $9.4 million. Distribution segment sales and operating income were negatively impacted by weather, seasonality, and margin compression from unfavorable pricing of commodity-based products sold through the business.

Fueling Systems sales, a new first quarter record, were $72.7 million in the first quarter 2023, an increase of $0.2 million compared to the first quarter 2022. Sales increases in the U.S. and Canada of 4 percent were offset by sales declines outside the U.S. and Canada. Fueling Systems operating income in the first quarter was $20.8 million, a new first quarter record, driven by a favorable product and geographic mix of sales. First quarter 2022 Fueling Systems operating income was $17.7 million.

2023 Guidance

The Company is updating and raising its guidance for full year 2023 sales to be in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion and full year 2023 EPS to be in the range of $4.25 to $4.45.

Forward Looking Statements

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Net sales $ 484,551 $ 451,470 Cost of sales 322,286 306,136 Gross profit 162,265 145,334 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 109,535 104,673 Restructuring expense 124 720 Operating income 52,606 39,941 Interest expense (3,147 ) (1,494 ) Other income/(expense), net 409 (378 ) Foreign exchange income/(expense) (2,044 ) (585 ) Income before income taxes 47,824 37,484 Income tax expense 10,248 7,365 Net income $ 37,576 $ 30,119 Less: Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (251 ) (354 ) Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 37,325 $ 29,765 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.81 $ 0.64 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.63

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 51,873 $ 45,790 Receivables (net) 276,503 230,404 Inventories 600,651 544,980 Other current assets 39,018 36,916 Total current assets 968,045 858,090 Property, plant, and equipment, net 220,592 215,154 Lease right-of-use assets, net 45,622 48,948 Goodwill and other assets 569,187 572,009 Total assets $ 1,803,446 $ 1,694,201 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 187,985 $ 139,266 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 98,452 123,788 Current lease liability 15,144 15,959 Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings 185,280 126,756 Total current liabilities 486,861 405,769 Long-term debt 88,766 89,271 Long-term lease liability 30,346 32,858 Income taxes payable non-current 8,707 8,707 Deferred income taxes 30,893 29,744 Employee benefit plans 32,303 31,889 Other long-term liabilities 29,969 25,209 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 633 620 Total equity 1,094,968 1,070,134 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,803,446 $ 1,694,201

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 37,576 $ 30,119 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,837 12,078 Non-cash lease expense 4,239 4,181 Share-based compensation 3,912 3,985 Other 3,250 2,473 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (43,408 ) (34,119 ) Inventory (50,725 ) (74,690 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 13,163 (2,753 ) Operating leases (4,239 ) (4,181 ) Other 11,376 1,596 Net cash flows from operating activities (12,019 ) (61,311 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (9,563 ) (9,456 ) Acquisitions and investments (4,990 ) 553 Net cash flows from investing activities (14,553 ) (8,903 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in debt 57,733 96,851 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,938 343 Purchases of common stock (17,133 ) (19,319 ) Dividends paid (10,440 ) (9,130 ) Net cash flows from financing activities 33,098 68,745 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (443 ) (486 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 6,083 (1,955 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 45,790 40,536 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 51,873 $ 38,581

Key Performance Indicators: Net Sales Summary

Net Sales United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia Total (in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Q1 2022 $163.2 $37.9 $51.0 $20.5 $272.6 $72.5 $134.9 ($28.5 ) $451.5 Q1 2023 $197.1 $40.3 $50.4 $18.8 $306.6 $72.7 $143.0 ($37.7 ) $484.6 Change $33.9 $2.4 ($0.6 ) ($1.7 ) $34.0 $0.2 $8.1 ($9.2 ) $33.1 % Change 21 % 6 % -1 % -8 % 12 % 0 % 6 % 7 % Foreign currency translation ($1.4 ) ($4.2 ) ($7.1 ) ($1.5 ) ($14.2 ) ($0.8 ) $0.0 ($15.0 ) % Change -1 % -11 % -14 % -7 % -5 % -1 % 0 % -3 % Volume/Price $35.3 $6.6 $6.5 ($0.2 ) $48.2 $1.0 $8.1 ($9.2 ) $48.1 % Change 22 % 17 % 13 % -1 % 18 % 1 % 6 % 32 % 11 %

Key Performance Indicators: Operating Income and Margin Summary