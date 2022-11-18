FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE), a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel, announced today that Gregg Sengstack, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat and will host one-on-one investor meetings at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, November 30th at 8:00 am ET in Palm Beach, FL.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

Franklin Electric Contact:

Jeffery L. Taylor

Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

260-824-2900

Email: jeffery.taylor@fele.com