FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE), a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel, announced today that Gregg Sengstack, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat and will host one-on-one investor meetings at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, November 30th at 8:00 am ET in Palm Beach, FL.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.
Franklin Electric Contact:
Jeffery L. Taylor
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
260-824-2900
Email: jeffery.taylor@fele.com
- Chief Outsiders Promotes Three CMOs to Executive Leadership Team - November 18, 2022
- Franklin Electric to Participate in Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference - November 18, 2022
- Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market to Register a CAGR of over 46.4% till 2032, Mentions Fact.MR - November 18, 2022