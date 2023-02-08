A50 5G mobile hotspot

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ: FKWL), a leader in wireless communications, has announced the launch of the A50 5G mobile hotspot with AT&T. Devices will be available starting in early February in all channels. AT&T 5G requires a compatible plan and is not available everywhere. See att.com/5Gforyou for details.

“We are pleased to support AT&T in the launch of our newest 5G mobile hotspot powered by the latest chipset technology and next-generation mobile device management capabilities,” noted OC Kim, President of Franklin Wireless. “Franklin is committed to developing cutting-edge solutions which provide real-time networking with increased speeds and enhanced security.”

The A50 utilizes the Qualcomm X62 chipset and provides dual-band connectivity for up to 20 Wi-Fi-enabled devices. It also supports international bands as well as a power-bank feature, allowing users to charge external devices. The device is also equipped with a 2.4-inch TFT color display, extended battery for all-day usage and mobile device management options.

“JEXtream Mobile Device Management works with Franklin 5G devices to control, configure and manage devices remotely,” noted Jeff Ward, Director of Program Management at Franklin Wireless. This highly secured, simple-to-use platform allows users to view and manage their hotspots with ease.

The A50 5G Mobile Hotspot is available for purchase online at www.att.com and direct fulfillment sales. The JEXtream MDM platform is also available for business customers. For more information, visit www.jextream.net/mdm.

