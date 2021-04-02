Franklin Wireless Investigating Battery Issues

Company has received reports of battery failure on some devices

SAN DIEGO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ: FKWL), a market leader in broadband data communications, has been notified of reports of battery issues in some of its wireless hotspot devices. The company is working with its battery and device manufacturing partners and carrier customer to determine the cause and extent of the problem.

