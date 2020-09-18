Franklin Wireless Reports 106% Increase in Full-Year Revenue to $75.0 Million

Company Expands Gross and Operating Margins, Driving $6.8 Million Improvement in Net Income Attributable to Parent Company to $5.6 Million or Earnings Per Share of $0.52; Ends the Year with $34 Million in Cash and CD.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Franklin Wireless Corp.( FKWL ), a market leader in broadband data communications including hardware and software solutions for M2M and the IoT, today announced full-year financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Full-year revenue increased 105.9% to $75.1 million

Full-year operating expenses declined 5.1% to $7.4 million

Full-year R&D expenses increased by 27% vs. last year

Full-year net income attributable to parent company increased to $5.6 million, a positive swing of $6.8 million vs. last year

“Our fiscal 2020 financial results reflect Franklin’s ability to capitalize on the surge in demand for wireless connectivity brought on by the Pandemic,” said OC Kim, president of Franklin Wireless. “We were able to expand production to meet unprecedented demand from school districts, large carriers and other partners for advanced networking and connectivity technology as the country shifted to a work-from-home reality amidst the global pandemic. The price-point of our hotspots provide a compelling value proposition for school districts seeking solutions for connecting students at home. Our continued focus on cost controls, including a reduction in SG&A expenses, enabled us to increase full-year net income by $6.8 million. As a result, we ended the fiscal year with a strengthened balance sheet, including $34 million in cash and CD. We continue to be well-positioned to meet demand for 5G technology and other networking solutions, with a loyal and growing customer base that includes two tier 1 U.S. carriers.”

FRANKLIN WIRELESS CORP.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,161,644 $ 6,447,505 Certificates of deposit account 5,381,918 5,380,226 Accounts receivable 15,973,537 4,138,469 Other receivables, net 61,090 40,807 Inventories, net 11,783,403 1,052,740 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,588 28,042 Advance payments to vendors 27,838 51,340 Total current assets 61,411,018 17,139,129 Property and equipment, net 220,889 131,879 Intangible assets, net 1,125,152 1,109,911 Deferred tax assets, non-current 938,188 2,282,975 Goodwill 273,285 273,285 Right of use assets 1,139,670 – Other assets 283,369 258,097 TOTAL ASSETS $ 65,391,571 $ 21,195,276 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 42,083,255 $ 5,672,514 Income tax payable 34,713 654 Accrued liabilities 466,021 247,658 Lease liabilities, current 400,508 – Total current liabilities 42,984,497 5,920,826 Lease liabilities, non-current 784,233 – Notes payable, payroll protection plan loan 487,300 – Total liabilities 44,256,030 5,920,826 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders’ equity: Parent Company stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, authorized 10,000,000 shares; No preferred stock issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and 2019 – – Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, authorized 50,000,000 shares; 10,605,912 and 10,570,203 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively 14,007 13,972 Additional paid-in capital 7,475,365 7,442,272 Retained earnings 18,028,059 12,477,441 Treasury stock, 3,472,286 shares as of June 30, 2020 and 2019 (4,513,479 ) (4,513,479 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (650,426 ) (634,802 ) Total Parent Company stockholders’ equity 20,353,526 14,785,404 Non-controlling interests 782,015 489,046 Total stockholders’ equity 21,135,541 15,274,450 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 65,391,571 $ 21,195,276

FRANKLIN WIRELESS CORP.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss)