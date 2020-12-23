Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Franklin Woods Center Among the First Long-Term Care Facilities in Maryland to Vaccinate Residents and Healthcare Workers

Franklin Woods Center Among the First Long-Term Care Facilities in Maryland to Vaccinate Residents and Healthcare Workers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Franklin Woods Center, a Genesis HealthCare- (NYSE:GEN) (Genesis or the Company) affiliated nursing home, became one of the first long-term care facilities in Maryland to administer COVID-19 vaccinations today to both residents and staff. Genesis HealthCare is one of the nation’s largest providers of post-acute care. Franklin Woods Center, located in Baltimore, Maryland, hosted representatives from across the state at its center on Wednesday to witness this exciting milestone, including Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and President and CEO of the Health Facilities Association of Maryland, Joseph DeMattos, Jr.

“Today, I am proud to stand with my colleagues here at Franklin Woods Center, our partners in the state of Maryland and at CVS Health for some of the first vaccinations at a nursing home in Maryland,” said Genesis HealthCare’s Chief Nursing Officer, Dr. JoAnne Reifsnyder. “The vaccine is now our most important tool in fighting this pandemic – together with personal protective equipment, frequent testing and our rigorous standards and infection protocols. This is yet another historic moment as the COVID-19 vaccine reaches more residents and staff in another of our 24 states of operation.”

Those who received vaccinations today include Executive Director of Franklin Woods Center, Brian Klausmeyer, Registered Nurse and Center Nurse Executive, Donna Jones, Geriatric Nurse Assistant, Davenia Kemp, and residents Samuel Cushing (70) and Kareleen Diggs (95).

Genesis is working closely with state governments to determine when vaccines will be available for all employees and residents at its facilities across the nation. As part of The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program announced in October by The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense, Genesis selected CVS Health Corp. as its pharmacy partner to provide and administer the vaccine in all states that are working with CVS or Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. for vaccine management.

Assets captured at today’s event will be made available to the media. If you are interested in receiving these, please contact [email protected]

About Genesis HealthCare
Genesis HealthCare is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation’s largest post-acute care companies, providing services to more than 325 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 24 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation therapy to approximately 1,200 healthcare providers in 44 states, the District of Columbia and China.  References made in this release to “Genesis,” “the Company,” “we,” “us” and “our” refer to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

Contact:
Lori Mayer, Media Relations
610-283-4995
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.