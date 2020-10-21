Frank’s International N.V. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Breaking News
HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frank’s International N.V. (the “Company”) (NYSE: FI) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The Company will issue its third quarter 2020 earnings release prior to the conference call.

Participants may join the conference call by dialing (800) 708-4540 or (847) 619-6397. The conference call ID number is 49992927. To listen via live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.franksinternational.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for a period of approximately 90 days.        

Frank’s International N.V. is a global oil services company that provides a broad and comprehensive range of highly engineered tubular running services, tubular fabrication, and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Founded in 1938, Frank’s has approximately 2,400 employees and provides services to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 50 countries on six continents. The Company’s common stock is traded on the NYSE under the symbol “FI.” Additional information is available on the Company’s website, www.franksinternational.com.

Frank’s International uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.franksinternational.com.

