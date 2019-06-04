Frank’s International Remembers Donald Mosing

HOUSTON, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Donald Mosing, former president of Frank’s Casing Crew, son of company founder Frank Mosing, and father of Board member and former CEO Keith Mosing, passed away May 31, 2019 in Lafayette, Louisiana at the age of ­­­­90. Mr. Mosing worked in every aspect of Frank’s business and was directly responsible for developing many proprietary equipment designs, including industry standard-setting power tongs. He was the company’s first engineer, established the Frank’s engineering department and held 54 issued U.S. patents.

Under his guidance, the company enjoyed steady and continuous growth, and subsequent generations of Frank’s leaders were mentored and developed, including son Keith Mosing, who led the international expansion of Frank’s with the formation of Frank’s International in 1981. While Mr. Mosing retired from his role as President of Frank’s Casing Crew in 2011, he continued with Frank’s International and remained a respected and beloved presence at the Lafayette offices.

Michael Kearney, president, CEO and chairman of Frank’s International, remarked, “I extend my condolences to Donald Mosing’s family, friends and colleagues. Donald Mosing, or, as everyone knew him, Mr. Donald, was a key figure in the history of Frank’s and in the oil and gas industry in Louisiana and beyond. His legacy is felt within our company as well as the broader Lafayette community. He was tirelessly innovative and a quintessential engineer, always looking for more efficient, safer ways to get things done. He garnered tremendous loyalty from his employees and built Frank’s around a culture of hard work, excellence and dedication, laying groundwork for its transformation into the company it is today. I am honored to have known Mr. Donald and am inspired by his example. All of us at Frank’s will carry his memory with us and seek to continue the growth and success of the company well into the future.”

Mr. Mosing was a generous philanthropist to the Lafayette community, including to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He was the recipient of many professional honors, including the 2011 World Oil Magazine Lifetime Achievement Award and the honorary title of “LAGCOE Looey” from the Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition for 1997-1999. He also received an honorary doctorate in systems engineering from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in December 2016.

The obituary for Donald Mosing is available here .

