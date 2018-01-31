Freakonomics Co-Author Stephen J. Dubner to Keynote JAGGAER’s REV2018 Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, today announced that the REV2018 conference keynote speaker will be Stephen J. Dubner, award-winning author, journalist, and radio and TV personality. The can’t-miss procurement event of the year, REV2018 will be held April 24–26 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.

Dubner is best-known for co-authoring the critically acclaimed “Freakonomics” books, which have sold more than 7 million copies in over 40 countries. Freakonomics was turned into a documentary film that was chosen as the closing film of the 2010 Tribeca Film Festival. Dubner has been a regular contributor to ABC News and host of the NFL Network’s Emmy-nominated series Football Freakonomics. He also maintains the popular Freakonomics blog and hosts the award-winning Freakonomics Radio podcast, which gets 8 million downloads per month and airplay on NPR stations.

“Kicking off our first conference under the new JAGGAER brand, we’re thrilled to have renowned media icon Stephen J. Dubner as the keynote speaker for REV2018,” said Robert Bonavito, CEO of JAGGAER. “Dubner’s speech will be a highlight of the conference, and the information-packed program is guaranteed to foster excitement about the future of procurement for attendees.”

For more information about REV2018 and to register for JAGGAER’s annual conference, please visit JAGGAER.com/rev/.

