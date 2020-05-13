Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Freddie Mac Announces COVID-19 Payment Deferral

Freddie Mac Announces COVID-19 Payment Deferral

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Extended Payment Deferral Solution Helps Homeowners Recover from COVID-19 Related Financial Hardship

MCLEAN, Va., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced a solution for homeowners once they have resolved their COVID-19-related hardship that can quickly bring their mortgages current and put them back on track. The Freddie Mac COVID-19 Payment Deferral solution returns a homeowner’s monthly mortgage payment to its pre-COVID amount by adding up to 12 months of missed payments, including escrow advances, to the end of the mortgage term without accruing any additional interest or late fees. This will help borrowers keep their mortgage payment current following their hardship when other options—such as reinstatement, or a repayment plan—are not viable.

The COVID-19 Payment Deferral solution is effective July 1, 2020, at which time Servicers must begin evaluating homeowners with resolved COVID-19 related hardships for eligibility.

“Our main focus continues to be finding new and innovative ways to help borrowers and their families during this pandemic,” said Donna Corley, executive vice president and head of Freddie Mac’s Single-Family business. “Our payment deferral solution adds another tool to our toolbox to help homeowners pick up where they left off once they’ve recovered from a short-term financial hardship.”

In March, Freddie Mac announced it was taking a number of actions to assist homeowners facing financial hardship due to COVID-19. This includes up to 12 months of forbearance, during which a borrower’s payments are reduced or suspended. While borrowers in forbearance must repay the missed payments, the company offers a number of options to bring borrowers current, including reinstatement, a repayment plan, the new COVID-19 Payment Deferral or lowering monthly payments through its Flex Modification. Borrowers are never required to make up missed payments in a lump sum.

Loan servicers will reach out about 30 days before the initial forbearance plan is scheduled to end to determine which Freddie Mac assistance program is best or if additional forbearance is needed.

The COVID-19 Payment Deferral brings the homeowner current on their mortgage by deferring principal, interest and any other expenses advanced by the mortgage servicer into a non-interest bearing forborne balance that will become due at the end the loan, such as when the loan is paid off, refinanced or the home is sold. The maturity date, remaining term, interest rate and payment schedule remain unchanged. Payment Deferral does not prevent a homeowner from ultimately being eligible for a Freddie Mac modification if payment relief is needed in the future.

Borrowers who may be experiencing financial challenges due to COVID-19 are strongly encouraged to contact their mortgage servicer – the company they send their monthly mortgage payments to – so they can explore one of the Freddie Mac workout options.

Consumers looking for additional resources can visit MyHome® by Freddie Mac. Borrowers can use the secure Freddie Mac Loan Look-Up Tool to quickly find out if the company owns their loan.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

CONTACT: Chad Wandler
703-903-2446
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.