Freddie Mac Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) announced today that it plans to report its second quarter 2020 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, July 30, 2020, to discuss the company’s results with the media. The conference call will be concurrently webcast, and the replay will be available on the company’s website for approximately 30 days.
All materials related to the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
[email protected]
INVESTOR CONTACT: Laurie Garthune
571-382-4732
