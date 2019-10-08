Breaking News
Home / Top News / Freddie Mac Announces Single-Family Leadership Changes

Freddie Mac Announces Single-Family Leadership Changes

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

David Lowman to step down, Donna Corley appointed interim head

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced that David Lowman has informed the company that he will be stepping down from his position as executive vice president of the Single-Family business on or about November 1, 2019. The company announced that Donna Corley, senior vice president and Single-Family chief risk officer, will be named interim head of Single-Family.

“Dave Lowman has helped transform Freddie Mac’s Single-Family business into a modern, innovative market leader. I thank him for his service and congratulate him on a distinguished career,” said David Brickman, chief executive officer of Freddie Mac.

Lowman said, “With over six years at Freddie Mac, I want to take advantage of opportunities presented by the rapidly evolving mortgage finance marketplace and its adjacent industries. It’s been a great run, and I would like to thank my colleagues and my team for their many contributions to the overall growth and success of our business.”

Brickman added, “Donna Corley’s record of accomplishment at Freddie Mac spans more than 24 years, with deep expertise in risk management, capital markets and pricing. I am confident she will lead this critical business line skillfully. Freddie Mac will perform a thorough search for a highly-qualified permanent replacement to help usher in the next chapter at Freddie Mac.”

The search for a replacement will consider both external and internal candidates, including Corley.

Lowman joined Freddie Mac in 2013. During his tenure, he helped enhance Freddie Mac’s affordable housing efforts and developed numerous technological advancements for its customers. As chief risk officer, Corley has led a team of 500 employees responsible for analyzing, modeling and managing the risks that impact our single-family business. In this interim role, she will oversee Single-Family’s relationships with its Seller/Servicers, the performance of its guarantee book, and all sourcing, servicing and business operations.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

CONTACT
Christopher Spina
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.