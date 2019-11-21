Breaking News
Home / Top News / Freddie Mac Closes $1.8 Billion MCIP Reinsurance Transaction

Freddie Mac Closes $1.8 Billion MCIP Reinsurance Transaction

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today closed its second Multifamily Credit Insurance Pool (MCIP) offering, MCIP 2019-R2. The transaction reinsures risk on a $1.87 billion reference pool made up of 88 multifamily loans.

Partnering with reinsurance broker Aon, Freddie Mac retains the first .75% of losses, and has purchased credit risk insurance for the next 4.5% of credit losses on the reference pool which consists of conventional and affordable loans in Freddie Mac’s Multifamily Participation Certificate program. There are a total of eight reinsurers participating in this transaction.

In MCIP transactions, Freddie Mac enters into long-term credit insurance contracts whereby a portion of any credit losses that occurs from existing multifamily loans in the company’s portfolio or bonds that Freddie Mac fully guarantees is covered by reinsurers. By transferring a percentage of credit risk to reinsurers, Freddie Mac reduces its need to hold capital for the underlying loans in the pool. Freddie Mac announced the first MCIP transaction, MCIP-2018-1, under the new risk transfer program in January of this year.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Morosi
(703) 918-5851
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.