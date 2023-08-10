MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today posted the results of its 2023 stress test for the severely adverse scenario conducted under the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s implementation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The results are available at https://www.freddiemac.com/investors/resources.

