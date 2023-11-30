MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced it scored 100% on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a benchmarking tool that grades corporate policies, practices and benefits pertinent to LGBTQ+ employees.

For more than a decade, Freddie Mac has scored 100% on the CEI and earned the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality, now known as the Equality 100 Award for 2023-2024. Freddie Mac has demonstrated its commitment to the LGBTQ+ community through a variety of efforts – inclusive employee benefits, antidiscrimination policies and training, supplier diversity, and promoting inclusion among our partners and the broader housing industry.

“We are honored to again be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign for our commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Wendell Chambliss. “We are particularly humbled that we achieved 100% even as HRC ramped up its criteria for this designation. At Freddie Mac, we are always striving to do more to support a workplace where our employees can bring their authentic selves to work. That freedom of individuality helps improve employee engagement, performance and enthusiasm within our company as we meet our mission to make home possible for renters and buyers living in all communities.”

In 2023, HRC enhanced its criteria for the designation to include workplace protections, inclusive benefits, support of an inclusive culture, corporate social responsibility and responsible citizenship.

As a company created to support the American housing finance system, Freddie Mac values a workforce, suppliers and business partners who reflect the diverse community of people it is chartered to serve. More than 20 years ago, the company founded an employee-led Pride business resource group that works across the organization to support and draw insights from the LGBTQ+ community.

Freddie Mac has also been recognized for its diversity and inclusion efforts by a number of organizations, such as Disability:IN, Forbes, Profiles in Diversity Journal, and Seramount, among others.

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More:

