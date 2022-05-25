Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for April 2022

MCLEAN, Va., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today posted to its website its Monthly Volume Summary for April 2022, which provides information on Freddie Mac’s mortgage-related portfolios, securities issuance, risk management, delinquencies, debt activities, and other investments.
