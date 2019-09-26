Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for August 2019

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that it issued its Monthly Volume Summary for August 2019, which provides information on Freddie Mac’s mortgage-related portfolios, securities issuance, risk management, delinquencies, debt activities, and other investments.
Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.
MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
[email protected]
INVESTOR CONTACT: Laurie Garthune
571-382-4732
