MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today posted to its website its Monthly Volume Summary for December 2022, which provides information on Freddie Mac’s mortgage-related portfolios, securities issuance, risk management, delinquencies, debt activities, and other investments.
MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@freddiemac.com
INVESTOR CONTACT: Laurie Garthune
571-382-4732
