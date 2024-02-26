MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today posted to its website its Monthly Volume Summary for January 2024, which provides information on Freddie Mac’s mortgage-related portfolios, securities issuance, risk management, delinquencies, debt activities and other investments.
Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home.
MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
[email protected]
INVESTOR CONTACT: Mahesh Lal
571-382-3630
