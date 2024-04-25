McLEAN, Va., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today posted to its website its Monthly Volume Summary for March 2024, which provides information on Freddie Mac’s mortgage-related portfolios, securities issuance, risk management, delinquencies, debt activities and other investments.
Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
[email protected]
INVESTOR CONTACT: Mahesh Lal
571-382-3630
- CIDARA Therapeutics ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Cidara Therapeutics Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm - April 25, 2024
- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against HireRight, and Doximity Innovations and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm - April 25, 2024
- LINCOLN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lincoln National Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm - April 25, 2024