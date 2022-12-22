MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today posted to its website its Monthly Volume Summary for November 2022, which provides information on Freddie Mac’s mortgage-related portfolios, securities issuance, risk management, delinquencies, debt activities, and other investments.
Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders.
MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@freddiemac.com
INVESTOR CONTACT: Laurie Garthune
571-382-4732
