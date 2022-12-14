Steve Johnson Named Head of Production & Sales

Bill Buskirk becomes Chief Operating Officer

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) Multifamily today announced two Senior Vice President roles. Steve Johnson will be head of Production & Sales — a position he has served in on an interim basis since May. Bill Buskirk will become Chief Operating Officer responsible for asset management, loan administration and servicing, counterparty risk management, marketing and communications, business strategy and board reporting, and business insights. Buskirk previously served as Chief Financial Officer for the division. Johnson and Buskirk will report to Kevin Palmer who was named head of Multifamily for Freddie Mac in May.

“It is my privilege to announce Steve Johnson as our head of Production & Sales and Bill Buskirk as our Chief Operating Officer,” said Kevin Palmer, head of Multifamily for Freddie Mac. “These two leaders bring a combined 42 years’ experience at Freddie Mac during which they have helped our segment grow to become a powerhouse leader in multifamily. They have strengthened our business and helped navigate through dynamic and challenging markets. They come to work each day intent on meeting our mission. Steve and Bill finalize our Multifamily senior management team, setting us up for a great year in 2023 and success in the years ahead.”

Johnson is a 22-year veteran of Freddie Mac. Prior to leading Multifamily’s Production & Sales team, he served as vice president of Small Balance Lending (SBL) and Targeted Affordable Housing (TAH). Johnson stood up Freddie Mac’s SBL initiative, helping establish an efficient execution for 5- to 50-unit properties, which provide a significant amount of the nation’s workforce housing. Johnson also oversaw substantial growth in Multifamily’s TAH business, including a substantial expansion of all four of its segments, including immediates, forwards, structured transactions and LIHTC equity investments. As interim head of Production & Sales, he has led the sourcing, originating and structuring of all Multifamily loan products.

Buskirk has served as Multifamily Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for nearly 13 years and has been with Freddie Mac since 2002. As CFO, he was instrumental in informing the strategic direction of the Multifamily business, with responsibilities ranging from financial and business reporting and accounting to budgeting and forecasting. Buskirk has long served as a key advisor to the segment’s leadership, providing support for pricing approaches, capital allocations and earnings optimization while supporting Freddie Mac’s affordable housing mission. Buskirk began his career at Arthur Andersen.

