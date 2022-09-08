Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Freddie Mac Multifamily Apartment Investment Market Index Down in Second Quarter

Freddie Mac Multifamily Apartment Investment Market Index Down in Second Quarter

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) Multifamily Apartment Investment Market Index® (AIMI®) fell by 11.7% in the second quarter of 2022, with the index down 17.9% compared with the second quarter of 2021. AIMI decreased nationwide and in all 25 markets on both a quarterly and annual basis, driven primarily by record mortgage rate growth. The nation and 11 markets experienced their largest annual AIMI decline in the history of the index. Over the past year, property prices have experienced significant growth, rising by 21.8%, Net Operating Income (NOI) grew by 17.7% and mortgage rates increased by 1.31 percentage points, the largest increase in the history of AIMI.

“The impact of the rapid and substantial increase in both mortgage rates and property prices is evident in this quarter’s AIMI,” said Steve Guggenmos, vice president of Research & Modeling at Freddie Mac Multifamily. “Although higher rates and property prices have driven the index down, NOI growth remains strong. The drop in AIMI this quarter reflects moderating investment conditions brought about by changing trends in the broader economy. There still exists an overall housing shortage which is keeping vacancy rates low and rents high.”

Over the quarter, AIMI decreased in the nation and in all 25 markets. The primary driver behind the quarterly decline was higher mortgage rates.

  • National NOI growth was 3.0% and every metro experienced growth. The fastest grower was Miami at 4.7% while the slowest grower was Phoenix at 0.5%.
  • Property prices grew in the nation and in every market except for Philadelphia. Price growth moderated compared with last quarter but is still higher than the long-run average.
  • Mortgage rates increased by 95 bps – the largest quarterly increase in the entire history of AIMI going back to 2000.

Over the year, AIMI decreased in the nation and in all 25 markets, driven by the large increase in mortgage rates. The nation and 11 metros experienced the largest annual AIMI percentage decline since the series started in 2000.

  • NOI growth was universally positive and exceeded 10% in all but one metro (Minneapolis). New York led the way with 29.7% annual growth.
  • Property prices grew in the nation and in every market. Like NOI growth, property price growth was astonishing. Only three metros grew by less than 10% (Minneapolis, Oakland and San Francisco) while 15 metros exceeded 20% growth.
  • Mortgage rates increased by 131 bps – the largest annual increase in the entire history of AIMI going back to 2000.

In addition to national and local values, a sensitivity table is available that captures how the index value adjusts based on changes in certain underlying variables. Additional information about AIMI is on the Freddie Mac Multifamily website, including FAQs and a video.

AIMI is an analytical tool that combines multifamily rental income growth, property price growth and mortgage rates to provide a single Index that measures multifamily market investment conditions. A rise in AIMI from one quarter to the next implies an increasingly favorable environment for multifamily investment opportunities, while a decline suggests that attractive investment opportunities are becoming more difficult to find compared with the prior period.

Freddie Mac Multifamily helps ensure an ample supply of affordable rental housing by purchasing and securitizing mortgages on apartment buildings nationwide. Roughly 90% of the mortgages purchased support rental units for households earning 120% of area median income or below. Freddie Mac securitizes about 90% of the multifamily loans it purchases, thus transferring the majority of the expected credit risk from taxpayers to private investors.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Mike Morosi
(703) 918-5851
Michael_Morosi@FreddieMac.com
Erin Mancini
(703) 903-1530
Erin_Mancini@FreddieMac.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.