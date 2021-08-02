Breaking News
Freddie Mac Names Dionne Wallace Oakley as Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Diversity Officer

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced that Dionne Wallace Oakley will serve as the company’s senior vice president, chief human resources officer (CHRO) and chief diversity officer (CDO). In this role, Wallace Oakley will be a member of the company’s senior operating committee and will report directly to Freddie Mac CEO Michael DeVito.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce Dionne Wallace Oakley as our next head of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer,” said Michael DeVito, CEO of Freddie Mac. “Ms. Wallace Oakley has extensive experience across the insurance and financial services industry, and she will be at the forefront of many very important initiatives for the company, including talent acquisition, leadership development and our diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. I thank Angela Locke for her dedication to our company by serving in an interim role for the past seven months.”

Ms. Wallace Oakley brings over 20 years of human resources experience to Freddie Mac, most recently serving as executive vice president, human resources and strategy at Erie Insurance. In this role, she oversaw human resources, strategic communications, strategy and privacy. She also spent more than two decades at State Farm Insurance where she progressed through multiple positions and disciplines ranging from underwriting, public affairs, auto claims and human resources.

“I am excited to join Freddie Mac at this critical moment for the company and our country,” said Wallace Oakley. “I’m looking forward to supporting Freddie Mac’s strong culture and talented workforce as we seek to address important issues of diversity, equity and inclusion we face as a nation. I’m also pleased to contribute to the company’s mission of making home possible for millions of homeowners and renters from every background.”

Wallace Oakley will start on September 15.

Wallace Oakley earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and business from Delaware State University and master’s in human resource development from Towson University in Baltimore. She is active in the community, a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and a member of the HR Policy Association, the lead public policy organization of CHROs.

About Freddie Mac
Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

