Freddie Mac Prices New $3 Billion Three-Year Reference Notes Security

McLEAN, Va., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that it priced its new 0.375% three-year USD Reference Notes® security due on April 20, 2023. The issue, CUSIP number 3137EAEQ8, was priced at 99.75 to yield 0.459%, 22 basis points more than the yield on three-year U.S. Treasury Notes. The issue will settle on Monday, April 20, 2020.

The new three-year Reference Notes security is offered via a syndicate of dealers headed by Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and TD Securities LLC.

