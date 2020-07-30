Freddie Mac Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today reported its second quarter 2020 financial results and filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company’s Form 10-Q and press release are available now on its website, www.FreddieMac.com/investors, along with the second quarter 2020 financial results supplement.
The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, July 30, 2020, to discuss its results with the media. The conference call will be concurrently webcast, and the replay will be available on the company’s website at http://www.FreddieMac.com/investors for approximately 30 days.
Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.
MEDIA CONTACT: Frederick Solomon
703-903-3861
[email protected]
INVESTOR CONTACT: Laurie Garthune
571-382-4732
